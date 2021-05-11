More foster carers needed for children who are in care in Nottinghamshire

Staff and foster carers for Nottinghamshire County Council are joining in the #WhyWeCare campaign, which is organised by The Fostering Network charity, in the hopes of encouraging the people of Nottinghamshire to consider whether fostering could be right for them.

With messages such as “It feels good to know you are helping to make a difference”, and “every child deserves a loving home”, the foster carers of Nottinghamshire are hoping to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and provide safe, loving homes to children who need them.

According to the Fostering Network, every 20 minutes another child comes into care needing a foster placement in the UK, and every day there are about 65,000 children living with 55,000 foster families.

Foster carers, social workers and staff from Nottinghamshire County Council’s fostering service share their own messages of #WhyWeCare

In Nottinghamshire there are more than 950 children in care, and Nottinghamshire County Council has 275 fostering households.

Foster carers for the council receive weekly payments, benefits, support from their supervising social worker, and excellent training with an emphasis on therapeutic foster care, to ensure that every foster carer is equipped with the best techniques possible to help the children in their care.

Each foster carer is supported at all times, and can always find help with questions and concerns if they need it, and there is also an out of hours phone number so they’re never alone.

The fostering team and foster carers are appealing to anyone who wants to make a difference to young people in Nottinghamshire to find out more about fostering and consider stepping into this rewarding role.

Since the first lockdown, Nottinghamshire’s fostering recruitment team has been running virtual information events for those thinking about fostering. The virtual events are held every three weeks, with the next ones on Thursday, May 13, at 11am, and Wednesday, June 9, at noon. Anyone with an interest in fostering is encouraged to attend.