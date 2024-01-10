Workers at a chocolate factory in Worksop have ended seven weeks of strike action after accepting a pay offer.

GMB Union announced today (Wednesday, January 10) that members at chocolate giant Cargill have voted to accept a pay offer from the company.

The news will bring to an end seven weeks of industrial action and over-time bans at the company; widely thought to be one of Britain's longest chocolate strikes.

Dozens of workers at the company, who provide chocolate for some of Britain’s favourite choc-treats, have taken 14 days of strike action since late November 2023.

The Cargill factory is on Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop

The offer will see workers receive a 10.4 per cent pay rise, along with a one-off cost of living payment.

The plant on Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop, has been operational since 2000 and was acquired by Cargill in 2003.

At Worksop the factory produces (in bulk liquid form) a full range of milk and plain chocolate which are developed for various applications in the confectionery, biscuit, bakery and dairy industries, ranging from “stand alone” recipes for chocolate bars to finely designed recipes which compliment the texture and taste profile of biscuits and cakes.

Cameron Mitchell, GMB organiser, said: “These workers keep Cargill running, day in day out.

“After seven long weeks, it’s only right that company bosses finally recognise the value they bring to the company.

“I’m delighted that they’ve stood united as GMB and delivered this outcome.”