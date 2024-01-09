Worksop beauty spots amongst top 10 best places in the UK to enjoy a dog walk, according to new research

Worksop beauty spots have been named amongst the top 10 best places in the UK to head to if you want to enjoy a beautiful winter dog walk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park both made the top ten list compiled by the research team at pet food company tails.com who analysed TikTok hashtag data to determine which dog walking spots across the UK offer the most beautiful and scenic routes.

Sherwood Forest came in top spot with 44.6 million hashtag views and Clumber Park secured the tenth spot with 388,500 hashtag views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman from tails.com said: “Whatever the weather, getting outdoors and enjoying the fresh air, can be a great way to spend time with your four legged friend, especially with January being Walk Your Dog Month.“But with the UK being home to so many beautiful landscapes, from woodland adventures and forest trails to the stunning Yorkshire countryside, where do you begin?“The research team at tails.com have analysed TikTok hashtag data to determine which dog walking spots across the UK offer the most beautiful and scenic routes - perfect to blow the cobwebs away this January.”

Explore Clumber Park’s history on a dog walk

Sherwood Forest is a country park famous for its historical association with the legend of Robin Hood. The forest has four main walking trails designed to suit all interests and energy levels, which all start from the visitors centre.The Giants Trail is the shortest route, and it takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. This trail offers visitors the opportunity to explore Sherwood Forest’s ancient oak trees, the largest collection in Europe, which are truly spectacular to look at.Wildwood Trail is the longest route at four miles long, taking approximately two hours and 30 minutes to complete. There’s a lot to see on this trail which gives an insight into the wildlife, history and geology of this area.