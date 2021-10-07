Buster, a five-year-old retired greyhound, has been appointed as the new therapy dog at Greenacres Grange Care Home, Worksop, and has become a real hit with everyone he meets.

Greenacres Grange is a purpose built home in Worksop which provides residential, nursing and day care for people in Worksop and surrounding areas.

Buster’s owner and care management coordinator, Callum Tingle, decided to bring his four-legged friend to work to meet staff and residents in order to champion wellness and mental wellbeing.

New staff member Buster, and his owner, Callum Tingle, at Greenacres Grange Care Home, Worksop.

Callum said: “Buster brings so much joy to our residents, they all love him, and Buster is so loving towards them too.

“He is happy to sit with them and to have a cuddle and he will always play along with them and it is everything that the home needs during the pandemic to put a smile back on everyone’s faces.”

Kenneth Hall, 77, is a resident who has always been an animal lover. Ken said Buster is a lovely and well behaved dog, and Ken can’t wait to meet him again.

The manager, Anita Cooper, said: “We are so pleased to have Buster as part of our team.

“The staff and residents love spending time with him and the interaction between them is so lovely to see, everyone’s face just lights up!”