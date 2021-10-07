The charity has set up the lunch club to provide people with a two course meal for just £3.

Manager of Bassetlaw Food Bank, Robert Garland, said: “There are many benefits to eating socially, one of which is the promotion of good mental health.

“The charity felt that as we come out of the pandemic there are a lot of people who would benefit from the chance to get a two course home-cooked meal and to meet up with other people for social interaction.”

The new Lunch Club has been launched by Bassetlaw Food Bank and will run every Wednesday.

The project is about eating well, socialising, making friends and having good conversations.

The club recently hosted Worksop Mayor councillor Tony Eaton and his wife, Julie, as well as Victoria Brooks, the Worksop Morrisons community champion, for lunch.

Coun Eaton said: “It was a pleasure to attend the launch of the food bank’s lunch club.

"What a brilliant initiative to provide a quality two course meal for such a great price to help those in need.”

The lunch Club is held at The Crossing Church in Newcastle Street, in the town centre every Wednesday at 12.15pm.

The meals are available to pre-booked guests who receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or who have been referred by one of the food bank’s partners.