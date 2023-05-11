Coinciding with St Florian’s Day, International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated around the world – St Florian, who was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of a Roman battalion, saved many lives and is the patron saint of firefighters.

The event was created in 1999, after five firefighters died in a wildfire in Australia, to highlight the sacrifices made by fire crews around the world who all unite in the fight against one common enemy – fire.

Staff and residents from Forest Hill Care Home, Forest Hill Park, delivered the cake to Worksop Fire Station.

Forest Hill Care Home, Forest Hill Park, Worksop.

Georgina Jackson, home general manager, said: “Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, and even our forests, cities and towns, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

One care home resident said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone, I think our fire crews are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes.”