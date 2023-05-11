News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Security guard assaulted as thousands of pounds worth of cosmetics stolen from Worksop supermarket

Thousands of pounds worth of cosmestics were stolen and a security guard assaulted in a raid at a Worksop supermarket.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th May 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officers believe the men may have “vital information about the crime”, which took place at Sainsbury’s, High Grounds Way.

The theft and assault happened three months ago – on Saturday, February 11, at about 12.30pm – although police have only just released details.

Police are keen to speak to these two men.Police are keen to speak to these two men.
Police are keen to speak to these two men.
Most Popular
Read More
Worksop teen with 12-inch kitchen knife risked six month prison sentence

PC James Roberts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are determined to track down whoever was responsible.

“To this end, we would like to speak with the men pictured in this image and would urge them, or anyone who knows them, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 290 of February 11.