Security guard assaulted as thousands of pounds worth of cosmetics stolen from Worksop supermarket

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officers believe the men may have “vital information about the crime”, which took place at Sainsbury’s, High Grounds Way.

The theft and assault happened three months ago – on Saturday, February 11, at about 12.30pm – although police have only just released details.

Police are keen to speak to these two men.

PC James Roberts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are determined to track down whoever was responsible.

“To this end, we would like to speak with the men pictured in this image and would urge them, or anyone who knows them, to get in touch.”