Worksop teen with 12-inch kitchen knife risked six month prison sentence

Kyle Ward told police officers about the weapon when they questioned him for a different matter on April 24, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard,

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Ward told them he was carrying the blade “for protection after receiving threats the previous week”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magistrates heard he has four previous convictions for four offences and was dealt with for a similar offence seven months earlier.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The new offence puts him in breach of a conditonal discharge and triggers the prospect of an automatic six-month prison sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ward, aged 18, of Overend Road, Worksop, admitted possession of a knife.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said there were “exceptional circumstances”, detailed in a probation report, about the nature of Ward’s upbringing.

Mr Hogarth said: “He is now been stable for five months in a single place and his behaviour has improved.

“The knife wasn’t produced, no threats were made and he was fully cooperative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be an incredibly retrograde step to impost custody.”

Sentencing, after reading the probation report, magistrates said: “I have never seen circumstances like that that allow us to move away from our guidelines and sending you to custody.”

But he warned him: “This is your last chance saloon. There can't be any more offences.”