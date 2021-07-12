Worksop care home resident marks 105th birthday in style

Minnie Rudderham was serenaded by a musical performer at her garden party at Westwood Care Home and was also blown away by her card from the Queen

Local businesses donated a birthday cake, balloons and decorations to make the occasion extra special for Minnie who has been a resident at the home since 2019.

Minnie, who used to make bullets during the war and later worked as a cashier in a cinema, was joined by staff and residents to celebrate the milestone on July 9.

Minnie Rudderham celebrates her 105th birthday

Wellbeing lead Natasha Pedlow said: “Minnie had a great time and all the residents loved it, we were worried about the weather but the sun came out and it was a lovely day. We had a BBQ and a singer, cards and balloons.

“Minnie doesn’t really like a lot of fuss so she was a bit overwhelmed by it but she really enjoyed it. She doesn’t really have any family living locally so we wanted to do something special for her.”

And the secret to Minnie’s long life?

"Minnie has a glass of wine and a packet of ready salted crisps every night, she says that’s what keeps her going,” said Natasha.

"We all treated her to bottles of wine as birthday presents as she loves to have a glass on a night.

"She’s bubbly and always up for a laugh and she does have a feisty side as well.

"She does so well for someone of her age she needs a bit of help walking but she does really well.

"It was such a lovely day and all the residents really enjoyed themselves.”