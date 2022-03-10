Shakira Young and Jamie Bayes, owners of Warehouse Gym and Kitchen on Claylands Industrial Estate, have expressed their gratitude as a huge hoard of donations make its way to the Ukraine and Poland border.

Members of the community donated a total of 12,000 nappies, 4,000 bottles of water, 1,000 packs of wet wipes and boxes of baby food and sanitary products at the gym to support the many women and children escaping war.

They teamed up with nearby business Alcom International to transport the pallet of supplies in a lorry this week.

Gym members, the surrounding community and local businesses helped to donate to the collection appeal at Warehouse Gym and Kitchen, Worksop

Jamie and Shakira said: “We are completely overwhelmed with the response and it’s been amazing support from our members, community and other businesses flooding in donations.

“We would like to personally thank everyone who has helped us in achieving this.

“We stand with you Ukraine.”

A full pallet of supplies have been sent by lorry to the Polish-Ukrainian border.