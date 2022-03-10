Community helps Worksop business owners send massive donation collection to Ukrainian border for refugees
A huge collection of supplies for women and children is being transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border thanks to an ‘overwhelming’ response from people in Worksop.
Shakira Young and Jamie Bayes, owners of Warehouse Gym and Kitchen on Claylands Industrial Estate, have expressed their gratitude as a huge hoard of donations make its way to the Ukraine and Poland border.
Members of the community donated a total of 12,000 nappies, 4,000 bottles of water, 1,000 packs of wet wipes and boxes of baby food and sanitary products at the gym to support the many women and children escaping war.
They teamed up with nearby business Alcom International to transport the pallet of supplies in a lorry this week.
Jamie and Shakira said: “We are completely overwhelmed with the response and it’s been amazing support from our members, community and other businesses flooding in donations.
“We would like to personally thank everyone who has helped us in achieving this.
“We stand with you Ukraine.”