Worksop Business Forum has announced the plans for the town centre as the nation celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Worksop’s celebrations will take place on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 during the four day bank holiday weekend.

Saturday, June 4

Worksop town centre will be bustling with people as Platinum Jubilee celebrations take place in June.

Celebrations on Saturday will begin at 10am on the market square and high street.

Between 10am and 4pm families can enjoy a fun day with free fair rides, crafts, entertainment from local community groups and a party DJ.

From 4pm until 7pm the event will turn into a party on the square with the disco becoming a karaoke.

Food and drink stalls will also be on hand to provide a full day of mouth-watering snacks, and not to mention a beer tent open until 7pm.

Sunday, June 5

Sunday will see the community come together between 10am to 3pm to celebrate the ‘Big Lunch’ with a street party on Bridge Street.

Tables, chairs, and blankets will be available for people to bring a picnic and enjoy entertainment provided by local groups.

Organisations and groups that have confirmed to take part during the weekend include: Worksop Charter Trustees; Worksop Air Cadets; Zebra Dance Studio; DJ Crystal; and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Forum chairman Philip Jackson said: “We invite everyone to come along and join the fun and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

“Businesses will be asked to take part in our children’s shop window competition and will have the opportunity to promote themselves during the event.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic weekend.”

Worksop Business Forum is also asking for donations of tables and chairs for the Sunday eventhich will be returned the following week.

Any groups wishing to be involved or persons able to donate tables or chairs, please contact Emma at: [email protected]