Worksop business chief hands £500 cheque to 'ice bath' veteran - and has his own go in the water

When Graham White, commercial group director of Carlton Forest Group, heard that Mark Walker would be plunging himself into an ice bath for 100 days in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore, he ‘jumped’ to show his support.

Mark Walker, an ex-serviceman, owns a transport company which provides haulage for Carlton Forest 3PL.

He has pledged to exercise for one hour each day before submerging himself in an ice bath for 100 seconds, and calling out his number, rank and name.

Graham White, commercial group director of Mark's main sponsors Carlton Forest Group, has his own go in the ice water and hands over a cheque for £500.

Graham said: “Mark has been doing this challenge every day, so me doing it for just one day was the least I could do.

"I can’t describe how cold it felt, but we’re delighted to make the donation to his fundraising and wish him lots of luck as he completes the challenge.”

He is also giving up alcohol for 100 days so in effect, he is taking on three challenges in one, and has raised thousands for the British Legion so far.

On July 31, Mark is planning a live ice bath dip in Worsksop town centre, outside the rather apt location of Iceland.

He commenced his challenge on May 1, so there is still plenty of time to donate on his Just Giving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Walker120