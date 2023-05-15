Worksop-based community centre in the running for £70,000 Lottery cash boost

Based in Worksop’s Longfellow Drive, OASIS Community Centre is one of five groups in ITV South region in the running for a share of almost £250,000 of funding.

If successful, staff at the centre will use the money to use creative and performing arts in all it’s groups and across the Bassetlaw community over the coming year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will spend the money on arts and crafts festivals. workshops, groups and arts-based events, bringing the community together with educational and therapeutic arts activities and community events.

The Oasis Community Centre

The People’s Projects not only delivers vital grants to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of the 95 shortlisted community groups vying for your vote. Back after a three-year break,

The National Lottery Community Fund and ITV have teamed up to give the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, May 16, OASIS will showcase its project, ‘OASIS Creative Connections’ on ITV South regional news at 6pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, OASIS is calling on viewers to support its bid. Voting opened at 9am today, Monday, May 15, at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk.

Pastor Steve Williams, manager of the centre, said: “The People’s Projects has given us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and support for our work and, with your help, secure this additional much-needed funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If we win, our project will make a real difference to our local community by bringing the community together in lots of creative ways. We now need local people to get behind us, to show their support and vote.”

David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities and showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working projects across the UK.

“The short-listed groups are truly inspirational, each delivering life-changing support to their community in different ways."