Taking place on Saturday, 20 May, from 10am to 4pm, families will be able to learn about the historic creatures through a packed schedule of activities, including a dino dig, live dino shows and an opportunity to meet the dinos.

The event has been organised by North Notts Bid in partnership with Odin Events.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “Dinosaur Discovery Day was a roaring success last year and - together with our events partner and vendors - we are looking forward to putting on another rapturous show for families in Bassetlaw.”

It's set to take place on Saturday Credit: Paul 'Spike' Reddington

Attendees will be able to enjoy further entertainment throughout the day including stilt walkers, a live band performing between the scheduled shows, as well as a photo opportunity with a Flintstone car.

Families can also take advantage of the vendors featuring at the event, including Buttercup Bakery, the Knitterists - who will be selling knitted and crocheted children’s wear - as well as Toffee Hut, face painters Cloud 9 Faces, Outlaw Cookie Club, Minifigure Mania and a burger van.

There will be an augmented dinosaur trail for families to explore. To win a dinosaur sticker book, participants need to identify the colours of the dinosaurs in the windows of ten local cafés and complete a trail sheet or use the LoyalFree app.

Sally added: “We look forward to families having a fantastic day out enjoying the entertainment, while also taking advantage of the tasty food and drink offerings of our local cafes - as part of the BID’s mission to elevate our high streets by driving significant footfall into town.”