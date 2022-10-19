Worksop-based charity honoured for supporting cadets and Armed Forces community

The Youth Enterprise & Employability Academy, of Mary Street, has been awarded silver in the Ministry of Defence’s employer recognition scheme.

The silver award is the second highest badge of honour presented to organisations which demonstrate support to the Armed Forces and inspire others to do the same.

The charity ‘strives to enable disadvantaged young people to pull themselves out of poverty by creating a safe, caring and supportive environment to promote their strengths, abilities and giving them the employability and entrepreneurial skills they need to achieve their ambition’.

Kurtis-Jay Castle shows off the award.

The silver award demonstrates it ‘has gone above and beyond to support the Armed Forces community and upholds a positive stance for employees who are veterans, Reservists and Cadet Force Adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces’.

Kurtis-Jay Castle, YEEA founder, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “As a charity, we value the skills veterans and reservists bring to the table and, more importantly for us, it’s about enabling them to pass the skills and experiences they’ve got onto the young people.

“We believe every young person deserves the opportunity to learn, and develop in life, regardless of their backgrounds and having strong models such as veterans to look up to can have massive effect on the lives of young people.”

Under the scheme, employers support defence personnel and encourage others to do the same.