Worksop-based charity helps to set up anti-racist alliance

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, based on Priorswell Road, along with Community Action Derby and Voluntary Action Doncaster have helped to form the Anti-Racist Alliance.

The 20 infrastructure organisations and charities in the alliance are from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and they will support their wider membership of more than 6,000 organisations to go beyond a zero tolerance approach to racism and to commit to positive action to become and remain a proactive anti-racist organisation.

Infrastructure organisations work to support other charities to develop as new groups, help with funding or governance advice and training, provide volunteer brokerage services and provide a voice for groups into policy decisions.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service at The Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop.

Chief executive of BCVS, Andria Birch said: “We would love to live in a world where racism doesn’t exist, however there is still much work to be done.

"BCVS is actively committed to anti-racism and is pleased to be able to join forces with like-minded charities to learn, develop our practice and share our learning and resources with our wider membership to create a better world for everyone.

"You can find this here - www.bcvs.org.uk/antiracism

"We are always stronger working together and look forward to this next stage in the journey to become and remain anti-racist in all that we do.”

BCVS, CAD and VAD have been active members of the National Association for Voluntary and Community Action’s anti-racist working group, which has developed a set of principles and call to action also being launched today.

They are able to support organisations to help adopt and implement anti-racist principles. This will include diagnostics, action planning, training and referral to specialist support as needed.

Some of the organisations signed up to the alliance include Rural Action Derbyshire, Rural Community Action Nottinghamshire, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service and Bolsover Together.