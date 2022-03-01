Bassetlaw road closures: the road closures and temporary traffic lights motorists should be aware of this week
Bassetlaw's motorists will have road closures, temporary traffic lights and level crossing closures to be aware of this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M1, from 8pm February 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.
• M1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.
• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.
Temporary traffic lights
Great North Road, Scrooby – two way traffic lights, February 28 to March 4, 24 hours.
Eldon Street/Markham Road/Bevercotes Lane/Burleigh Court, Tuxford – rolling three way and four way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.
Ordsall Park Road, Retford – Multi-way traffic lights, until March 7, 24 hours.
Rampton Road, Woodbeck – two way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.
Great North Road/Retford Road, Barnby Moor – multi-way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.
Doncaster Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick – two way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.
Langwith Road, Nether Langwith – two way traffic lights, March 1, 24 hours.
Serlby Road, Harworth – multi-way traffic lights, until March 4, 24 hours.
Haxey Road, Misterton – two way and three way traffic lights, until March 11, 8am to 4pm.
Droversdale Road, Bircotes – three way traffic lights, until April 7, 24 hours.
Level crossing closures
Grove Road level crossing, Retford - from 11pm on March 5 to 8am on March 6.