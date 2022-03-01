The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm February 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

There are road closures, temporary traffic lights and level crossing closures in Bassetlaw this week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

Temporary traffic lights

Great North Road, Scrooby – two way traffic lights, February 28 to March 4, 24 hours.

Eldon Street/Markham Road/Bevercotes Lane/Burleigh Court, Tuxford – rolling three way and four way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.

Ordsall Park Road, Retford – Multi-way traffic lights, until March 7, 24 hours.

Rampton Road, Woodbeck – two way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.

Great North Road/Retford Road, Barnby Moor – multi-way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.

Doncaster Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick – two way traffic lights, March 2 to 4, 24 hours.

Langwith Road, Nether Langwith – two way traffic lights, March 1, 24 hours.

Serlby Road, Harworth – multi-way traffic lights, until March 4, 24 hours.

Haxey Road, Misterton – two way and three way traffic lights, until March 11, 8am to 4pm.

Droversdale Road, Bircotes – three way traffic lights, until April 7, 24 hours.

Level crossing closures

Grove Road level crossing, Retford - from 11pm on March 5 to 8am on March 6.