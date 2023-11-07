A Worksop author is celebrating after the publication of her second novel set in her old stomping ground.

Hayley Smith, 51, from Worksop is due to release her second novel, psychological thriller - Such A Loving Couple on November 8.

Hayley’s first book The Perfect Girlfriend, also set around Worksop and Chesterfireld, reached the number one spot in Amazon women's fiction during the summer and has remained in the top five ever since.

Hayley said: “A year ago, I was snapped up off the slush pile and given a two-book deal by Bookouture (Hachette UK). I have recently signed another deal with them for two more books to be published in 2024 and 2025.

“I am so proud and delighted.”

Hayley Smith is married with three children and has worked as a graphic designer, youth worker and musician.

Hayley Smith has been involved in the community organising gigs and events, including Whitwell Festival of Music.

Such A Loving Couple by Hayley Smith

Hayleys first book started off as a short story which she wrote for an assignment as part of an English and Creative Writing degree with the Open University around 12 years ago.

Author Ray Robinson, who was the tutor of the course, loved it and encouraged Hayley to write a novel of which she turned that short story into a full-length work.