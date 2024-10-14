Worksop and Retford winter fuel cuts petition reaches almost 1,000 signatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition against winter fuel allowance cuts for pensioners in Bassetlaw has reached nearly 1,000 signatures.

Campaigners were out on the streets of Worksop and Retford at the weekend asking people to join their cause to get the cuts decision reversed.

Among those taking part were Bassetlaw councillor Coun Fraser McFarland (Ind), who represents Clayworth, and Nottinghamshire county councillor Coun Callum Bailey (Con), who represents Worksop at County Hall.

Couns Callum Bailey and Fraser McFarland join keep winter fuel campaigners in Worksop.

A campaign group spokesperson said: “We wanted to inform people of the Labour Government’s plans to cut winter fuel allowances for so many pensioners in Bassetlaw this winter.

"We also got residents to sign our ‘keep winter fuel’ petition which has so far gained nearly 1,000 signatures.

“The response was very positive and members of the public were very keen to sign the petition in support of pensioners across Bassetlaw.”

Anyone who wants to sign the petition can visit keepwinterfuel.com

Almost 1,000 people have already signed the petition.

The Governments controversial policy means that now, only pensioners who claim pension credit will now receive the payment of up to £300 this winter to help with higher heating bills.

Previously, all pensioners received the payment.

Council figures suggest around 175,000 pensioners acoss Nottinghamshire could now miss out on winter fuel payments this year.

Coun Bailey said: “Thousands of pensioners in Bassetlaw are having their winter fuel allowance removed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves who is supported by the Bassetlaw MP.

"This payment helps support pensioners through the cold winter months and helps the most vulnerable.

“In the upcoming Budget, the Government must reverse this decision and not force pensioners to choose between heating or eating.”