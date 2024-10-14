Police appeal after crash near Clowne leaves four people – including young girl – hospitalised
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to reports of a two-car collision on the A619 between the junction with the A618 and the De Rodes Arms roundabout near Clowne at 9.45am on Saturday 12 October.
The collision involved a Nissan Qashqai and a VW Passat with four people taken to hospital. The driver of the Passat a man in his 60s, along with the passenger from the Qashqai, a girl of 9, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the Passat, a woman in her 60s, suffered potentially life-changing injuries, while the driver of the Qashqai, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a serious condition.
Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to the force to get in touch – in particular any drivers with dashcam that may have captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*609562:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website at CrimeStoppers website.