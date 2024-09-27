Worksop and Retford tips staying open as council announces just three will close under 'supersites' plan
Fears had been expressed residents that both sites’ days were numbered.
This led to calls from opposition councillors to reassess the proposal and a petiton against the closures, started by the Independent Group at County Hall gained more than 6,500 signatures.
But at a full council meeting, Coun Ben Bradley (Con) said it was categorically not the case that the Worksop and Retford sites faced closure.
He said: “There have been rumours around the Worksop and Retford sites, but there are absolutely no plans to change there.
He went on to say that no firm sites or budgets had been agreed, but he hoped to end speculation over which recycling centres would close.
He continued: “Kirkby and Mansfield’s sites are two miles apart and neither are brilliant.
"They don’t have the range of services or accessibility.
"Our intention is to build a new one in the immediate vicinity.
“If it’s two minutes further away but saves 15 minutes of queueing, that’s a good thing.
“In West Bridgford, we intend to invest in a new site a couple of miles away, tackling the congestion problem.
“The working group recommended we also close Bilsthorpe, but instead we are looking at investing, providing residents with at least the same or better.”
He finished with a plea to councillors: “Please stop saying the centres are shutting when they’re not.”
Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) called the decision to only close three sites a 'victory for common sense'.
But Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independents Group leader said there were still questions to be answered.
He said: “The council’s lofty ambitions don’t take into account geography.
"The Tories say they will close our tips in Kirkby and Mansfield but replace them with a brand new one within 20 minutes of the whole of Kirkby, Selston, Sutton and Mansfield.
"They tell us they don’t know the location yet, but I don’t see land that the council owns that will make this possible.
"So whilst this is good news for residents across the county, questions still need to be asked.”
