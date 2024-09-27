PHOTOS: 10 pubs in and near Worksop featured in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

4 . Beer Under The Clock, Town Hall Yard

Beer Under The Clock, located in Town Hall Yard, Retford, is another popular pub in our area that has made the list. The pub is known for serving five rotating beers, including a dark beer and a bitter, as well as three ciders, and a range of bottled and canned beers. You can see all this and more in CAMRA's 2025 guide. Photo: Beer Under The Clock Facebook