PHOTOS: 10 pubs in and near Worksop featured in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

Pubs from in and around Worksop have made the list. We are sharing 10 with you…
Is your local on the list?
1. Fuggles Chapter ONE, Park Street
Fuggles Chapter ONE, Park Street, Worksop, made the list. According to CAMRA's beer guide, the pub rotates quality ales from the Fuggle Bunny Brew House, with speciality gin, spirits and wines available. Photo: Fuggles Chapter ONE Facebook
2. Liquorice Gardens, Newcastle Street
Next on the list is Liquorice Gardens, Worksop. Located on Newcastle Street, this popular pub has gained a good reputation for its real ales. There are usually seven real ales on at all times, according to CAMRA. Photo: Liquorice Gardens Worksop Facebook
3. The Mallard, Carlton Road
The Mallard, Carlton Road, Worksop, features in the 2025 guide. This small, cosy pub, offering a warm welcome, also serves four changing real ales. Photo: The Mallard Facebook
4. Beer Under The Clock, Town Hall Yard
Beer Under The Clock, located in Town Hall Yard, Retford, is another popular pub in our area that has made the list. The pub is known for serving five rotating beers, including a dark beer and a bitter, as well as three ciders, and a range of bottled and canned beers. You can see all this and more in CAMRA's 2025 guide. Photo: Beer Under The Clock Facebook
