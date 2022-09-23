Worksop and Retford schools to receive share of £9.5 million in ambitious improvement programme

The improvements for each school are variable depending on requirements but the programme includes replacing ceilings, installing air source heat pumps and upgrading lighting and electrics.

A total of 23 primary and infant schools will benefit over the next two years in a multi-million-pound investment from the council’s School Building Improvement Programme (SBIP), designed and delivered by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between the council and SCAPE.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “This council is committed to having fit-for-purpose schools, and the £9.5m school building improvement programme for the next two years will deliver them.

St Anne’s C of E Primary School in Worksop is among the schools set to receive funding

“I’m delighted we’ve now set out our plans to enhance the buildings of more than 20 schools across Nottinghamshire – every borough or district will receive a slice of investment from the programme.

“We pledged in our ten-year council plan to provide sufficient school places and to give parents a greater choice and getting our schools’ infrastructure up to speed will help towards this ambition.”

Hallcroft Infant School in Retford will receive £133,210 for a replacement wireless fire alarm for wired system, install automatic lighting controls, replace distribution boards, install suspended ceilings where required, install fire breaks in ceiling voids where required and replace gas boiler for high efficiency equivalent and St Anne’s C of E Primary School in Worksop will receive £62,664 to replace single glazed sliding sash windows with double glazed aluminium windows and replace flat roof and improve insulation.

Dan Maher, managing director at Arc Partnership, said: “The SBIP will ensure that all school pupils across Nottinghamshire continues to benefit from an excellent learning environment, where they can feel inspired and supported.

“We are proud to be working closely with the council to deliver its ambitious programme and ensure real value is provided on each of the projects.