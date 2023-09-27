Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop and The Dominie Cross in Retford are both taking part in the festival, which runs from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22 and includes a number of beers not previously available in either pub.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers, a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world and beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

All festival beers will cost £2.45 a pint.

Fifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD Wetherspoon

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

James Nott, manager at The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

