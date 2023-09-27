News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Workop and Retford Wetherspoon pubs to host beer festival next month

A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at JD Wetherspoon pubs in Worksop and Retford next month as part of a 12-day beer festival.
By John Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop and The Dominie Cross in Retford are both taking part in the festival, which runs from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22 and includes a number of beers not previously available in either pub.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers, a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world and beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

All festival beers will cost £2.45 a pint.

Fifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD WetherspoonFifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD Wetherspoon
Fifteen real ales will be available during the Wetherspoon beer festival next month. Photo: JD Wetherspoon
Most Popular
Read More
Worksop Wilko workers met with emotional applause by shoppers

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

James Nott, manager at The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all festival beers, including the overseas ones, will be available as part of the festival magazine, a digital version of which will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

Related topics:JD WetherspoonRetfordWorksop