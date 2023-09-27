WATCH: Worksop Wilko workers met with 'emotional' applause from shoppers as store closes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Worksop store, also known as store 132, closed its shutters for the last time on Tuesday, September 26, after serving its final customer.

And staff members were met by an “emotional” round of applause from shoppers as they said goodbye to the long-standing store.

The store, founded in 1930, was first opened by JK Wilkinson in Leicester and since then, opened more than 400 stores across the UK.

Image taken from a social media video capturing Worksop Wilko workers receiving an 'emotional' round of applause on their final shift.

But sadly, the High Street chain announced they had appointed administrators in August after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Earlier this month, Wilko’s administrators PwC announced the closure of all stores with Worksop being one of the 111 scheduled to close week commencing Monday, September 25.

Nicola Hopewell, space planning assistant manager, said: “End of an era Worksop.

“I started 16 years ago as a Saturday girl at 16.

“Thank you to everyone at a Worksop store past and present for helping me from a young 16-year-old finding my feet in my first job, to encouraging me to go to head office where I stayed until my Wilko career ended a few weeks ago.

“Good luck everyone, you are amazing people.”

A video was shared on Facebook capturing the final moments as staff received a round of applause from shoppers.

Glynne said: “Sad to see the last customer leaving Wilko in Worksop.