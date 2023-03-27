Work underway on assisted living centre for elderly residents in Bassetlaw

The project forms part of Bassetlaw District Council’s drive to modernise its Independent Living Centre accommodation for over 60s as part of a five-year partnership with specialist design and build company Fortem.

Once complete, Westmoreland House will feature 32 one-bedroomed flats, all fitted with wet rooms, a central atrium and upgraded communal areas, plus a number of energy efficiency measures. These will include; a future proofed gas heating system, Air Source Heat Pumps that will power underfloor heating in communal areas, upgraded windows and external wall insulation.

Westmoreland House in Harworth and Bircotes is getting a major renovation

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I’m delighted to see work start on another major renovation project that will improve the lives of residents who choose to call our Independent Living Centres home.

“This type of accommodation helps our older tenants to have a home of their own, within a community setting, which reduces social isolation and helps people to feel a little safer.

“The council is making a significant long-term investment to elevate the standard of our homes. By working closely with Fortem we have been able to plan, design and deliver a building that will be comfortable and energy efficient for its residents, within a budget that represents good value for money and a return on our investment over time.”