Residents get sneak peak at Worksop assisted living centre after massive refurbishment project

Over the last 12 months, Larwood House, which is owned and operated by Bassetlaw District Council, has undergone an extensive refurbishment project to convert 32 bedsits into 18 self-contained one-bed apartments with updated communal areas.

The project is being delivered by specialist design and build company Fortem and residents will benefit from larger living space, fully accessible wet rooms and either a private patio or Juliet balcony.

It will also include communal spaces including a lounge, kitchen and accessible landscaped gardens, a store for personal mobility scooters, a drying room and a treatment room for visiting mobile hairdressers. The installation of photovoltaics and air source heat pumps will not only benefit residents but also supports the decarbonisation agenda.

Residents get a sneak peak at Worksop's Larwood House

Last week, a number of former residents had the opportunity to see these improvements first hand before they move back to Larwood House later this year.

Karen Tweed, a former resident of six years, said: “I’m so excited to be able to come back. It feels like I’m coming home. I loved living here before and felt safe. But the work they’ve done here is amazing and compared to the small flats we had before, there is lots more room; it’s a lot bigger and brighter. Having seen one of the flats I can already picture where all my things are going to go.”

Bassetlaw’s Independent Living Centres are a collection of self-contained apartments and flats that specifically cater for older residents who wish to live in a community setting.

Mick Langley, who was a resident for three years, added: “It really has been transformed. It’s a great standard and they’ve done an amazing job. We used to have a really good crowd living here so I’m looking forward to moving back in and getting to know a few more residents.”

Larwood House is the first of four Independent Living Centres to undergo refurbishment projects and Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, was impressed with the renovations.

“This has been a remarkable transformation that will give residents here a much higher standard of accommodation. I hope that after having had the chance to come back and see the progress that has been made, they will be happy to come back and will enjoy living here for years to come.

“We’re proud to be investing in our buildings and communities that will help to improve the lives of our tenants. This is the first in a number of projects that we are working on with Fortem and Larwood House sets the standard of things to come.”

Larwood House is the first project that Fortem is due to deliver as part of a five-year contract.

James Taylor, Contracts Manager at Fortem said: “We’re thrilled to hand over Larwood House to the council and their residents. The complete refurbishment has considered the residents profile throughout the design and has elevated the standard of accommodation Bassetlaw District Council offers through its independent living schemes.”

