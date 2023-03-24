News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Bungling Worksop burglar jailed after leaving fingerprints at crime scene

A bungling Worksop burglar has been jailed after cops found his fingerprints all over a window frame.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT- 2 min read

The first report was made on September24, 2022, after residents from an address in Furnival Street, Worksop, went upstairs to find they had been burgled.

Hundreds of coins, a half sovereign, a quarter sovereign, sentimental jewellery, brooches and even the victim’s medication had all been stolen.

Offender Ryan McLaughlin had entered the house through an open upstairs window and took full advantage by rifling through the bedroom.

Ryan McLaughlin has been jailed
Ryan McLaughlin has been jailed
Ryan McLaughlin has been jailed
Most Popular

Unbeknown to McLaughlin he had placed his hands and fingertips onto the window frame leaving behind a perfect clue for officers.

The 40-year-old's offending didn’t stop there though, he then targeted an address in Park Street, Worksop, between 10.35pm on October 3 and 12.30am on October 4.

Read More
Police appeal after man punched unconscious outside Bassetlaw corner shop

He entered while the homeowner was unaware and watching TV.

He then tore through drawers and cupboards and stole jewellery.

McLaughlin, currently of HMP Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22) after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Police Investigator Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “McLaughlin showed a complete disregard for his victims by invading their safe spaces and stealing their belongings.

“Some of the items he stole were of great sentimental value and meant a lot to the victims. His crimes have had an impact on them not just financially but also emotionally.

“Your home should be the place you feel safest– this is why we have two dedicated burglary teams, supported by other police teams, who work hard every day to prevent burglaries before they happen and deal robustly with reports of burglary we receive.

“I hope McLaughlin’s sentence brings some peace to his victims but also hits home for him that this behaviour is and never will be acceptable.”