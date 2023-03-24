Bungling Worksop burglar jailed after leaving fingerprints at crime scene

The first report was made on September24, 2022, after residents from an address in Furnival Street, Worksop, went upstairs to find they had been burgled.

Hundreds of coins, a half sovereign, a quarter sovereign, sentimental jewellery, brooches and even the victim’s medication had all been stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offender Ryan McLaughlin had entered the house through an open upstairs window and took full advantage by rifling through the bedroom.

Ryan McLaughlin has been jailed

Unbeknown to McLaughlin he had placed his hands and fingertips onto the window frame leaving behind a perfect clue for officers.

The 40-year-old's offending didn’t stop there though, he then targeted an address in Park Street, Worksop, between 10.35pm on October 3 and 12.30am on October 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He entered while the homeowner was unaware and watching TV.

He then tore through drawers and cupboards and stole jewellery.

McLaughlin, currently of HMP Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (March 22) after pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Police Investigator Mark Duncombe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “McLaughlin showed a complete disregard for his victims by invading their safe spaces and stealing their belongings.

“Some of the items he stole were of great sentimental value and meant a lot to the victims. His crimes have had an impact on them not just financially but also emotionally.

“Your home should be the place you feel safest– this is why we have two dedicated burglary teams, supported by other police teams, who work hard every day to prevent burglaries before they happen and deal robustly with reports of burglary we receive.

Advertisement

Advertisement