The leading developer’s managing director, Gary Chambers, was joined onsite by Coun Madelaine Richardson, Bassetlaw Council chairman, and Coun Gill Freeman, council vice-chairman, to cut the sod at the 296-home community, which is set to deliver a collection of two, three and four bedroom properties, including 44 affordable homes.

Coun Richardson said: “The site will bring jobs for local people while under construction and it is always important to ensure the infrastructure is delivered to enhance the popular area of Langold and its surrounding park and amenities."

Langold benefits from a range of amenities on its doorstep including a doctor’s surgery, primary school and a convenience store.

Coun Madelaine Richardson, Gary Chambers, and Coun Gill Freeman cutting the sod at Knights View in Langold

For dog walkers and exercisers, Langold Country Park offers 300 acres of parkland to explore.

Gary Chambers, managing director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited to start work at Knights View and look forward to bringing much needed, quality properties to the area.

“As the development begins to progress, we will not only be contributing to the local area financially, but also in terms of the jobs we have created for local people and the properties we are building.

“Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.”