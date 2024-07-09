Work set to transform historic Ollerton Hall near Worksop into apartments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is set to take place to transform the historic 300-year-old Ollerton Hall that has stood vacant for 50 years into apartments.

The Grade II listed hall, thought to be around 300 years old will be transformed into eight apartments, Newark and Sherwood District Council confirmed.

A set of keys has been handed over to Severns (Ollerton) Limited who will soon begin work to sympathetically restore and transform the hall into apartments.

A previous developer’s plans to develop the site into a care home never came to fruition and the site was re-acquired by the District Council in 2016 in order to seek a developer who would do justice to this important building.

Works are finally set to start at Ollerton Hall to restore and transform into eight apartments.

An agreement was made with Severns in 2021 that they would formulate and submit respectful plans for the site, maintaining its historic character and architectural features.

After being carefully prepared, these were met with unanimous acceptance by members of the District Council’s planning committee last year.

Councillor Paul Peacock, Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “It was very important to us that plans for this beautiful place were respectful and protective. We’re really reassured that it’s now in the hands of people who have previous experience in doing fantastic work with heritage buildings and I’m looking forward to seeing the building brought back to life in a way that retains its integrity while bringing it up to date in terms of safety and practicality.”

