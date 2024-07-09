Police appeal after more than 120 sheep are stolen from a field in Worksop
It is reported that between Wednesday June 26 and Sunday June 30 access was gained to land on Owday Lane in Worksop and 126 sheep were stolen.
It is believed that 46 ewes were taken, leaving lambs in the field without a mother, and 80 lambs, some taken without their mothers.
All sheep have a blue mark on their shoulders.
Investigating Officer Amy Jolliffe said: “This is a very sad incident which has left lambs without a mother.
“The farmer of the sheep has also lost a significant amount of money, affecting his business.
“The sheep have been treated with medication making them unfit for human consumption for a certain amount of time.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist us with our inquiry. No matter how small you believe your information to be, please get in touch, it could help us ensure those responsible are put before the courts.”
Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country but it tends to go unreported. It can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities.
Agricultural crime covers working farms, farm machinery, farm buildings and smallholdings. Offences include theft of equipment or fuel, damage to property and livestock.
If you can help, please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/118707/24