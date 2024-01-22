Bassetlaw District Council is continuing to make investments in its accommodation for older people by modernising and improving its Independent Living Centre in Harworth and Bircotes.

The Westmoreland House project is taking place as part of the Council’s plan to improve all of its Independent Living Centre accommodation across the district as part of a five-year partnership with specialist design and build company Fortem.

The works are on track to be completed by summer 2024 with the buildings’ exterior almost complete and internal works well underway. The finished scheme will offer 33 one-bedroomed flats, all fitted with wet rooms for residents over the age of 60. There will also be a new central courtyard and communal areas across the site.

Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates said: “Projects like these are vital in helping our older residents. It gives them a place to feel safe and reduces isolation whilst also providing them with high quality, good value living.

“We’re proud of the work we are doing to improve the standard of the homes at our Independent Living Centres and working with Fortem has allowed us to consider the residents who will call them home, from the start of the project to the finish.”

The properties will also have a number of energy efficient measures installed including: a future proofed gas heating system that could be upgraded to be fuelled by a gas and hydrogen mix when required, electric heating that will be powered by a solar power PV system, upgraded ventilation and air conditioning to ensure communal areas are as comfortable as possible, upgraded windows and external wall insulation.

Smart monitoring systems will also be installed to ensure the building does not become at risk of damp and mould in the future. The site will also have an interactive warden call system that promotes social inclusion for those at risk of loneliness.

