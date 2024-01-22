Suspicious bulge in woman's shorts leads to arrests and drugs seizures in Retford

Police arrested two suspects after stopping a car in the Retford area suspected to be involved in Class A drug supply as an ongoing joint operation continues to put the brakes on cross-border crime.

Road crime team officers were on patrol in an advanced unmarked vehicle when they followed and stopped the car in Welbeck Road, Ordsall, Retford.

After colleagues from the Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team arrived to assist, it was clear one of the occupants had a bulge in her cycling shorts.

She was asked to remove the item which turned out to be a bag containing bags of white and brown powder.

Police arrested two suspects after stopping a car suspected to be involved in Class A drug supply as an ongoing joint operation continues to put the brakes on cross-border crime. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

The 22-year-old woman and other occupant, a 22-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The arrests, made shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, were part of another successful night of activity carried out through an ongoing operation covering the entire Bassetlaw district and targeting criminals committing cross-border and rural crime.

The operation continues to see police teams, also including response, Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit, and the East and West Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing teams, all working together to keep people safe and drive down crime.

Also, during Wednesday’s operation, officers carried out patrols in Tuxford and seized two vehicles after stopping drivers found not to have a licence.

More information on the Bassetlaw policing team can be found at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/area/your-area/nottinghamshire/bassetlaw/bassetlaw-rural/on-the-team/our-priorities

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “It was another busy and productive evening on our ongoing operation, with officers attending incidents and making yet more arrests and seizures.

“There was some brilliant teamwork involved, yet again, as we continue to keep the pressure up on criminals who use the road network to commit offences.

“I hope our continuing activity reassures residents that we are doing all we can to protect them and remove those who commit crimes from our communities.