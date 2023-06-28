Women footballers from Worksop are special guests at show home opening

The housebuilder invited women and girls from SJR Worksop FC to cut the ribbon on the new Spinner show home, which features a bedroom inspired by the England Lionesses’ victory in the Women’s Euro 2022 final.

The show home launch event took place on Saturday 17 June.

Claire Brown, Director of Football for SJR Worksop FC Women’s and Girls’ Teams, said: “We all had a brilliant day visiting Gateford Quarter.

Claire Brown, Director of Football for SJR Worksop FC’s Women’s and Girls’ Teams, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Spinner show home at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop, watched by (back from left) SJR Worksop women’s captain Abbie Lister, women’s team treasurer Kelly Hale, Bellway Sales Advisor Lana Corbett, goalkeeper Olivia Walker, Bellway East Midlands Sales Manager Adam Champion, and (front from left) junior players Peyton Smith, nine, and Layla Stanley, 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The girls enjoyed looking around the development and particularly enjoyed cutting the ribbon of the showhome and seeing the football-themed bedroom.”

SJR Worksop Women, who are based at QTC Rockware Stadium off Sandy Lane, play in Division 1 North of the East Midlands Women’s Regional League and will start training for the 2023/24 season soon.

Andrew Guest, Chairman of SJR Worksop FC, said: “We’re grateful Bellway reached out to us and thought it would be a great opportunity for us to have a social outing away from the pitch and check out the new show bedroom dedicated to women’s football.

Women and girls from SJR Worksop FC enjoy viewing the Lionesses-inspired bedroom in the Spinner show home at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop.

“Feedback from the girls has been very positive. They enjoyed visiting the development and were made to feel special.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As Bellway are building new homes very locally to us, we’re glad to have established a relationship with them and hope we can perhaps work together further down the line.

“We’re currently looking for seven, eight, and nine-year-olds to complete our squads and players can register their interest by contacting [email protected]”

Gateford Quarter is located off Gateford Road in Worksop and will bring 110 new homes to the area alongside public open space and a Multi-Use Games Area, which is already complete.

Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, Adam Champion, said: “It was a pleasure to invite women and girls from SJR Worksop FC to Gateford Quarter and it’s great to hear that they enjoyed viewing the Lionesses-themed bedroom and cutting the ribbon to the showhome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The club does so much to promote women’s football locally and we wish the players the very best of luck for the 2023/24 season and beyond.”

Properties at Gateford Quarter are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, a flagship range of new homes showcasing the best in contemporary home design, developed using customer feedback and named after traditional crafts and trades.

There’s a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses currently available to reserve at the development, with prices starting from £199,950.