Family of boy who died aged 11 launch fundraising mission for children’s hospice near Worksop

Theo Singh-Eyley died in 2018 and his family are now rallying round to give something back to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Theo’s brother Michael Singh-Eyley and his colleagues at the Royal Mail People Case Support Manager's (PCSM) team completed a 20 mile walk around Ullswater in the peak district whilst colleagues in the south completed a walk in Bath as part of the fundraising.

Michael, who is hoping to raise £5,000 said: “The Hospice is very dear to me as my brother Theo passed away there in 2018 aged 11.

Theo Singh-Eyley had quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, feeding problems and severe reflux. He was cared for at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

“The Hospice was amazing with Theo and all of our family over the years and especially at the hardest times of our lives.

“It’s vital that the hospice, which largely relies on donations, is able to keep helping children and their families going through the toughest times of their lives.

“We are trying to get a raffle together to further boost our current £2,433 total to reach our target of £5,000.”

Theo was born at 29 weeks and was diagnosed very early on with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, feeding problems and severe reflux. He was later registered partially blind.

The Singh-Eyley family and Royal Mail colleagues are rallying round to raise £5,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Theo braved 37 surgical procedures in his short life and also fought off viral and bacterial meningitis.

Mum Denise Singh-Eyley said: “There are many words to describe Theo – beautiful, special, cheeky but probably the most fitting word is a fighter. Theo never ceased to amaze me, he inspired me and is a really super son. Everyone who knows Theo will agree no matter how poorly he was, he never refuses to smile!

“Theo as ever amazed us with his fight all the way to his final moments with us, he left consultants speechless after he went on a five-week spell with no feed, this was following the consultant’s decision to withdraw treatment. He made it clear to all of us that he would decide when he wanted to pass, he did so in the presence of our loving family and the Bluebell Wood team.”

