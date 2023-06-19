The event will take place on Tuesday June 27 at Retford Education Centre, starting at 9.50am and running until 2.30pm.

This unique healthcare careers event is a first for Bassetlaw, it follows in the footsteps of the We Care into the Future annual event held at Doncaster Dome.

Coordinated by the local NHS, council, education partners and other organisations, the event is aimed at all Year 8 students across Bassetlaw, offering attendees an insight into the wide-range of careers and opportunities within health and social care.

Over 100 careers will be showcased throughout the day, giving students an understanding of what local health and social care organisations have to offer young people upon completion of their education.