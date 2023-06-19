News you can trust since 1895
Health and social careers event in Bassetlaw

Job seekers can find out more about a career in health and social care at a special Retford event.
By Kate Mason
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

The event will take place on Tuesday June 27 at Retford Education Centre, starting at 9.50am and running until 2.30pm.

This unique healthcare careers event is a first for Bassetlaw, it follows in the footsteps of the We Care into the Future annual event held at Doncaster Dome.

Coordinated by the local NHS, council, education partners and other organisations, the event is aimed at all Year 8 students across Bassetlaw, offering attendees an insight into the wide-range of careers and opportunities within health and social care.

A careers event is taking place
Over 100 careers will be showcased throughout the day, giving students an understanding of what local health and social care organisations have to offer young people upon completion of their education.

There is car parking at Retford Education Centre, if all spaces are full park at Retford Oaks Academy.

