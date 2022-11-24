News you can trust since 1895

Winners revealed in Bassetlaw youth charity’s photo competition

Three budding photographers have been announced as the winners of a competition capturing the beauty of Bassetlaw.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw launched the competition in the summer in partnership with The Arts Society Dukeries.

Young people aged between eight and 18 were asked to take a photo of something they liked in the district in a fun way to encourage creativity and diversity.

Each submission was entered into one of three age categories to be in for the chance of winning a £50 high street gift voucher.

James Richardson won in the age group eight-12 after taking this photo while on a walk with his dog in Clarborough.

The winners have been named as: Aged eight-12 – James Richardson; 13-15 – Ema Ryan; and 16-18 – Finch Belleini.

Each photo will be displayed in Bassetlaw Museum in Retford in the run up to Christmas, along with the runners-up.

Noelle Barron, of FOYPIB, said: “We would like to thank everyone who entered and The Dukeries Art Society for providing the prizes.”

Ema Ryan won in the age category 13-15 with her photo of a sunset in Langold.
Finch Belleini won in the age category of 16-18 with a photo by the canal in Misterton.
