Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw launched the competition in the summer in partnership with The Arts Society Dukeries.

Young people aged between eight and 18 were asked to take a photo of something they liked in the district in a fun way to encourage creativity and diversity.

Each submission was entered into one of three age categories to be in for the chance of winning a £50 high street gift voucher.

James Richardson won in the age group eight-12 after taking this photo while on a walk with his dog in Clarborough.

The winners have been named as: Aged eight-12 – James Richardson; 13-15 – Ema Ryan; and 16-18 – Finch Belleini.

Each photo will be displayed in Bassetlaw Museum in Retford in the run up to Christmas, along with the runners-up.

Noelle Barron, of FOYPIB, said: “We would like to thank everyone who entered and The Dukeries Art Society for providing the prizes.”

Ema Ryan won in the age category 13-15 with her photo of a sunset in Langold.