The new-and-improved pub in Carlton in Lindrick has finally laid the beer mats out and opened the doors after a complete refurbishment.

The Sherwood Ranger, on High Road, has been completely refurbished after its new owners decided to make it into the “heartbeat of the community” – with a sports bar twist.

Force Contracting Service, a Worksop-based family-run civil engineering contractor, purchased the pub in June and soon began gutting it for its transformation.

Reaching its deadline of completion by the start of the World Cup, the pub has been swamped with customers eager to see the changes.

Downstairs has been given an increased open-plan space with large TVs to stream live sports. Upstairs has been turned into a function room with a bar to host a range of events from birthday, work and engagement parties.

The pub now serves a new menu including nachos, loaded fries, chicken wings, grilled halloumi, and much more.

Ben Layden, managing director of Force Contracting Service, said: “It feels great to have finally finished the refurbishment. It's been a huge project and there has been no expense spared on the fit out.

“We've received an unbelievable amount of support so far, I think now the local community can see first hand how much time and effort has been put in it's gone down really well.

“We've got a new food menu which will be changing seasonally and we are now really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for The Sherwood Ranger. Lots of exciting things to come.”

1. The Sherwood Ranger After more than four months of complete refurbishment, The Sherwood Ranger is welcoming back the community.

2. The Sherwood Ranger The interior has been completely modernised.

3. Before refurbishment The pub has undergone a massive change.

4. New menu Customers can now enjoy a new menu while watching live sports in the pub.