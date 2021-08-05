Wildlife Trust set to showcase almost 1000 unique postcards inspired by people’s experiences of nature during lockdown

Twelve months after the closing date for entries in the Wildlife Trust’s lockdown-inspired ‘Open Call’ to artists, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will be showcasing 984 postcard designs, submitted by artists from across the UK and overseas, in a two week exhibition at Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

During the free exhibition at the Reserve, in Retford, visitors will be able to reserve the unique designs for £10, with all income supporting the charity’s wildlife conservation work, which includes the preparations to bring beavers back to the county for the first time in 400 years.

Idle Valley Nature Reserve are preparing to bring beavers back to the county

Head of People & Nature, Liz Fleuty, said: “The pandemic has presented everyone with unique challenges, but it was clear that during lockdowns many, many people turned to nature for solace, escape and inspiration.

“The aim of our Open Call was to provide a showcase for artists of all abilities, but we were totally overwhelmed by the response and the quality and diversity of the artworks is staggering.”

The Open Call was organised by local artist Trish Evans, who together with Nick Humphreys, from INSTAR, will be curating the postcard show.

Trish said: “We are so inspired by the overwhelming quality of this postcard art show. It is a time-capsule of creative expression, interpreting the natural world during the first lockdown in 2020.

The free exhibition will showcase for two weeks

“The diversity, vibrancy and positivity of this show from artists living across the world is incredible. We can’t wait to install this long-awaited show for the public to enjoy, and it’s been well worth the wait.”

Throughout the lockdowns, the Trust saw a surge of people visiting its nature reserves despite them having to close nature centres, cafes, and cancel all events.

Lis said: “Despite these tough decisions it was clear that people found getting out in nature a great help, mentally and physically.

"We are excited at the prospect of welcoming new visitors as well as old friends later in the month.”

Ahead of the exhibition, the charity’s café is now fully open each day between 10am and 3pm.