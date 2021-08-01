Classical concerts this weekend for fans to look forward to
Classical music lovers will enjoy a pair of concerts in the area this weekend.
The first is at Halam Court, Back Lane, Halam, from 3pm on August 7, and the second at Church of St John of Beverley, Church Street, Whatton-in-the-Vale, from 3pm on August 8.
Jayne Walker, one of the first violins at English National Opera, and Steven Halls, well-known local cellist, pair up to perform works by Elgar, JS Bach, Haydn and Mozart, among others.
Entry is free but donations are asked for, to defray Jayne’s expenses. There are only 25 seats so you must order them in advance by emailing [email protected]
Entry to the second concert is free but donations of around £10 are sought for the Whatton Organ Restoration Fund. The capacity is 120. Please email Deborah at [email protected] to confirm attendance.