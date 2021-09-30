The grant has been awarded to the councils from Sport England and the National Lottery’s This Girl Can Community Fund, and will be used to stage a number of sporting and physical activity events.

To kick-start the campaign, local women aged 16 and over are invited to attend three parties where they will be able to enjoy music, quizzes and ‘mocktails’.

Some of the sessions will include mixed martial arts, various forms of dance, boxing for fitness, yoga and more.

All the activities will take place in low-level lighting and each participant who books for the session in advance will be given free glow-in-the-dark accessories to wear during the night.

Three parties will be held for each age group (16-19 years old, 20-35, and 35+), and ladies who attend all three sessions will qualify for a prize.

These initial ‘Party in the Dark’ events will be held between October and December and will be followed in the New Year by individual sessions of the most popular activities.

Coun Tom Munro, local district and parish councillor for Whitwell said: “We have seen the impacts exercise can have on people’s physical and mental wellbeing and we want all females in the village to be able to enjoy being active no matter what barriers they believe are stopping them.

“We need to identify the issues women and girls face and tailor the way we deliver activities to overcome them and this funding will allow us to do this and work more closely with them.”

Additional activities for all females will also include sessions such as mixed martial arts, tai chi, various forms of dance, boxing for fitness, bounce fit and yoga all in short manageable 20-minute blocks, suitable for all levels of fitness.

Whilst all activities are in bite size chunks we advise participants with any known medical conditions to ensure that they are able to take part.

Bookings are now being taken and you can register your interest by contacting Wayne Hatton at Bolsover District Council 01246 242362 or email [email protected]