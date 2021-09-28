Dancers from Rebecca’s Dance Studio, based in Shireoaks, will be returning to the stage with Mowgli, a show based on Disney’s The Jungle Book featuring many dance genres, singing, and acrobatics.

Around 200 students from Worksop and the surrounding areas will be taking part in the show, which marks 10 years since the studio was first established in June 2011.

Some of the dancers in Rebecca's Dance Studios production of 'Mowgli'.

The show will range from dancers aged just three-years-old to those in their 60s.

There will also be special guests of a lifesize elephant, flamingos, tigers, a pack of wolves and more.

The dance school will be performing five shows starting on Wednesday, September 29 to Saturday, October 2 after more than 18 months of planning and rehearsals, most of which has been online.

Principle of RDS and dance teacher Rebecca Doona said: “We went into the theatre for the first time recently and most people were crying. It was quite overwhelming.

“They are really excited and I just think it's good that 18 months mainly on Zoom has finally paid off for something.”

The dance studios reopened in April when face-to-face teaching could start again but bubbles of 15 people made it difficult to see how a group of 50 would look on stage.

Rebecca, a mum of two, said: “More recently we've been having big group rehearsals at the studio and they've been brilliant.

“The kids are so adaptable and they're just so flexible to any way of working, they're so brilliant.

“To say that the people of Bassetlaw have committed to buying a ticket and coming to see these kids is great because I understand that that's still quite nerve racking for people to go and sit in a theatre.”

The show will start at 7.15pm Wednesday - Saturday, and at 2pm on Saturday at The Majestic Theatre in Retford, which has recently undergone a refurbishment over the pandemic.