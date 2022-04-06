As part of its targeted response to rising energy bills, the government has introduced a £150 council tax rebate for those living in council tax bands A-D in England.

Despite the roll of the rebate starting in England last week, Bassetlaw residents will have to wait between May and September to see the money as the council arrange the £7 million in rebates.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that homes in council tax bands A-D would get a £150 rebate. Photo: Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Those eligible for the rebate will not have to apply to receive it.

If you pay your council tax bill through direct debit, you will receive the one-off payment straight into your bank account from next month.

If you are eligible but do not pay your council tax by direct debit, Bassetlaw Council will be in contact to arrange a method for paying the rebate, which is expected to take longer than the direct debit option.

David Hill, director of Corporate Resources, said: “Payments will begin to be made to Bassetlaw residents from the beginning of May and if you already pay by Direct Debit, this process should be swift and straightforward.

“For residents who pay by other means, or in situations where the payment arrangements and the people registered at addresses do not match, or the circumstances may be a little more complex, we will process these as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience and as we will be paying out more than £7 million in rebates to Bassetlaw residents, there are also a number of checks and verifications that we need to make in order to prevent fraud or errors in payment.

“The schedule for payments has been influenced by the Council receiving the full guidance from Government and, like other councils across the country, updating our systems with new software to enable this large amount of rebates to take place.

“Details of our Discretionary Fund, for residents who do not qualify under the main

scheme will also be available very soon.”

To get your rebate sooner, you can set up a direct debit by contacting Bassetlaw Council Tax team by calling 01909 533234 and have your sort code and bank account reference ready, along with your 12 digit Council Tax reference.

Not sure if your home qualifies? You can check your council tax band on the Government's website.