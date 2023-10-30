The award-winning butchery team at Welbeck Farm Shop has scooped six silver awards and one bronze in the Great British Food Awards 2023.

Oliver Stubbins, General Manager at Welbeck Farm Shop, said: “We have been curing our own bacon for over a decade and have always been proud of this. However, achieving awards for all seven entries we submitted is incredibly rewarding, especially given that independent experts have judged these.

“All our bacon is free-range, home-cured, and home-smoked. This year, our young Butcher Cain has taken bacon curing as his responsibility, so he should be even prouder than me of each of these awards.”

The silver badge has been awarded for the Free Range, own Cured Smoked Back Bacon, Free Range own Cured Back Bacon, Free Range own Cured Middle Bacon, Free Range own Ale Cured Middle Bacon, Free Range own Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon and Free Range own Cured Bacon Chops.

The bronze badge has been awarded for the Free Range own Cured Streaky Bacon.

Most of the shop’s product range is sourced from or prepared on the Welbeck estate. The Farm Shop stocks the estate’s meat, game and raw milk sold within an in-store vending machine; the milk is also used to make the famous Stichelton blue cheese.

Welbeck Farm Shop is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm. Christmas orders are now being taken.