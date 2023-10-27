Bassetlaw's best pubs announced in MP's annual competition - with winners in Worksop and Retford

Hundreds of pub-goers across Bassetlaw have been voting for their favourite establishments in this year’s Great Bassetlaw Pub Competition.

Launched by MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, the winners of this year’s competition have now been announced.

Last year saw the Blacksmiths Arms in Everton triumph and, this year, as well as the overall Best Pub in Bassetlaw, the competition included two new categories – Best Family Pub and Best Drinkers Pub.

The King William Inn, at Scaftworth, scooped this year’s overall award for Best Pub in Bassetlaw, with Fuggles Chapter One, in Worksop, and The Herbalist in Retford coming second in and third respectively.

Residents have been nominating Bassetlaw's best pubs

The Blacksmiths Arms was once again victorious, this time coming top in the Best Drinkers Pub category, with The Liquorice Gardens, in Worksop, coming second and Idle Valley Tap, in Retford, taking third place.

Finally, The Blue Bell Inn, in Gringley On The Hill, won the Best Family Pub award, with The Lock Keeper, in Worksop, and The Elms Hotel, in Retford, in second and third.

Mr Clarke-Smith MP said: “Pubs and bars are often one of the major focal points in our communities, which bring together families, friends and those that matter the most to us.

