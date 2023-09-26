News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Week-long strike at waste recycling plants in Nottinghamshire including Worksop is now underway

Five days of strike action at Veolia waste and recycling plants across Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield and Kirkby, by members of GMB Union is now underway.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mansfield’s Materials Recycling Facility, Ashfield’s Welsh Croft Close site and Bassetlaw’s Claylands Avenue site will all be impacted by strike action which started yesterday (Monday, September 25).

These plants process household waste and recycling for more than 250,000 homes in north Nottinghamshire.

GMB and local residents have also raised alarm at the prospect of Veolia using temporary agency staff to cover the impact of the dispute.

Worksop's Claylands Avenue site will all be impacted by strike actionWorksop's Claylands Avenue site will all be impacted by strike action
Worksop's Claylands Avenue site will all be impacted by strike action
Most Popular

Mick Coppin, GMB organiser, said: “Our members are on strike for a pay packet that covers the bills; it’s that simple.

“They’re minimum wage workers being treated with disdain by Veolia.

“It’s time for Veolia to commit to listening to our members and getting this settled once and for all.”

A Veolia spokesman said: “Veolia and the GMB Union negotiated and agreed to a two-year pay deal for employees in Nottinghamshire in 2022 which recognised the hard work of our teams.

“We have offered to engage in early pay discussions for 2024.

“Veolia has honoured the agreement both the company and the GMB entered into and it is therefore disappointing the GMB Union has sought to take industrial action at this time.

“We take the safety and comfort of our employees very seriously and the work undertaken is done to industry practice.

“Veolia will seek to minimise any disruption the industrial action may cause.”

Read More
GMB union announce week-long strike at waste recycling plants in Nottinghamshire...

A Nottinghamshire county councillor says he is ‘confident’ contingency plans which are in place will limit disruption to households caused by the strike action.

A place select committee meeting heard contingency plans may include diverting bin lorries to alternative waste processing centres across the county.

This includes waste transfer centres in Colwick, Giltbrook and Newark, but depends on workers at those centres not crossing the picket line and joining the strike.

These centres – alongside the Kirkby and Worksop sites affected by the strike – are transfer stations where waste is handled following district and borough council collections.

The Mansfield materials recovery facility – also affected by the strike – is where recyclable materials are sorted into different types.

Related topics:NottinghamshireWorksopMansfieldAshfield