GMB union announce week-long strike at waste recycling plants in Nottinghamshire including Worksop

The strike action will impact refuse and recycling processing facilities in the county operated by Veolia under contract to Nottinghamshire County Council including Mansfield’s Materials Recycling Facility, Ashfield’s Welsh Croft Close site and Bassetlaw’s Claylands Avenue site.

These plants process household waste and recycling for more than 250,000 homes in north Nottinghamshire.

The announcement comes as Veolia management refused to engage in negotiations over a pay rise for staff at the sites.

Worksop's Claylands Avenue site will all be impacted by strike action.

Initial action will take place from Monday, September 25, for one week with more than 50 workers expected to down tools.

Mick Coppin, GMB Organiser, said: “Veolia Nottinghamshire are raking in vast sums of money from local council tax payers.

“In return, they’re expecting local workers to do dangerous, difficult, and smelly work for the minimum wage.

“There’s no other way to put it; Veolia Nottinghamshire are robbing from the poor to give to the rich.

“Our members can no longer afford to heat their homes and pay their bills; they’re being driven to the breadline by a multi-million pound company.

“This is a contractor being left to run amok by Nottinghamshire County Council.

“Coun Ben Bradley MP and the council’s leadership seem completely distracted. They’re sitting on their hands and leaving residents to face an uncertain future.”

Your Guardian has approached Veolia for a comment.