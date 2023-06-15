'We will remain forever grateful for the medical care the staff gave Oliver'

At just four days old, Oliver was transferred from Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after he began vomiting – a really scary time for his parents as, initially, it was unknown what was happening to their baby.

Oliver was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease, a condition that affects the bowel. In most cases, the bowel is an open tube with cells along its length, which act upon impulses released from the brain to move waste through. However, in Oliver’s case these were not present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, there was an infection in Oliver’s system, so he was admitted and placed on a drip to hydrate him and get him up to weight. He stayed in the neonatal surgical unit for 20 days before being discharged and allowed to return home, although he still had to return to the hospital daily as he had internal bowel problems which required surgery.

Oliver was transferred to Sheffield Children's at four days old.

Paediatric surgeon Govind Murthi identified the abnormal section in Oliver’s bowel and removed it, then tested each end, one section at a time, to check if there were functioning nerve endings present.

Once he was happy the two good ends were joined back together to form a working bowel.

Dad Robert remembers finding the care at Sheffield Children’s calming during a stressful time.

Oliver is still under the care of Sheffield Children's.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “From start to finish, everything was explained to us in detail and we felt included every step of the way.”

In the months after Oliver’s discharge, the family had a number of follow-up visits to monitor his progress, and they made a point of dropping into the NSU to see the nurses and staff who helped with Oliver’s recovery.

Oliver remains under the care of Sheffield Children’s and has annual check-ups to ensure he is still doing well, managing his bowel with medication and diet.

While he suffers more than other children if he gets a cold or an upset stomach, he has done brilliantly since his operation and, for the most part, is able to live life like other eight-year-olds.

Oliver is now thriving at home with his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To say thank you for the care Oliver has received, Robert is running the Berlin Marathon in September, the latest challenge in his efforts to support The Children’s Hospital Charity.

When he was younger, Robert was quite active but, after becoming a dad, he found it harder to get out as much and put on five stones. After turning 40 in August 2021, he committed himself to getting back into exercise and joined a bootcamp.

Robert said: “Since then my confidence has increased and I have been able to challenge myself to do new things.

“I have never been to Berlin or even Germany before, but it’s Oktoberfest while it is happening so it should be a good atmosphere to celebrate after we have all finished it.”

Robert and Oliver at the Sheffield Half Marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert and friend Mark Sanderson, who will be running alongside him, aim to raise £1,250 each for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s.

Robert said: “We will remain forever grateful for the medical care the staff gave Oliver in the hospital, but also the behind-the-scenes support we received helping us cope with the situation as a family.”

To support Robert’s fundraising, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sch-are-amazing