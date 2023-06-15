News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Reports from the courts: latest Worksop area cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases involving defendants from the Worksop area to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between April 17 and 25.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Adam Butterfield, aged 30, of Godfreys Court, Worksop: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

John Kinsella, 30, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck: Admitted assault by beating of four emergency workers. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to each worker.

Kevin Harrison, 56, of Knaton Road, Carlton in Lindrick: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Jayesh Gohill, 59, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck: Admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

Natalie Rickett, 51, of Firbeck Crescent, Langold: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £769 and ordered to pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.

Glen Batchelor, 39, of HMP Ranby: Convicted of drug-driving. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £260 costs.

Chloe Jackson, 23, of Church Walk, Victoria Square, Worksop: Admitted four assaults and two assaults on emergency workers. She was given a 12-month community order, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Logan Nicholas, 20, of Kingston Close, Worksop: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £1,750 compensation.

Read More
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

Ricky-Lee Carrington, aged 24, of Southgate Crescent, Clowne: Convicted of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with 10 additional hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.