Adam Butterfield, aged 30, of Godfreys Court, Worksop: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

John Kinsella, 30, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck: Admitted assault by beating of four emergency workers. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to each worker.

Kevin Harrison, 56, of Knaton Road, Carlton in Lindrick: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Jayesh Gohill, 59, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck: Admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

Natalie Rickett, 51, of Firbeck Crescent, Langold: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £769 and ordered to pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.

Glen Batchelor, 39, of HMP Ranby: Convicted of drug-driving. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £260 costs.

Chloe Jackson, 23, of Church Walk, Victoria Square, Worksop: Admitted four assaults and two assaults on emergency workers. She was given a 12-month community order, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Logan Nicholas, 20, of Kingston Close, Worksop: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £1,750 compensation.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include: