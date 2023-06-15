A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottingham so far in June.
Offences range from dangerous driving and class A drug dealing, to sexual assault and murder.
1. Joseph Slack.jpg
Joseph Slack, aged 41, of Abbey Court, Beeston, pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness to endanger life and was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on June 9. Photo: Joseph Slack
2. Andrew Wimbeldon.jpg
Andrew Wimbeldon, aged 41, of Gordon Road, West Bridgford, pleaded guilty to a string of thefts. He was jailed for a total of five months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 7. Photo: Andrew Wimbeldon
3. Luke Roe (left) and Matthew Roe (right) .jpg
Matthew Roe, aged 25, and Luke Roe, 34, were convicted of murder, and also pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation. The two brothers were both handed life sentences at Nottingham Crown Court on June 5. Luke Roe was told he will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, while Matthew Roe will serve a minimum of 24 years. Photo: Luke Roe (left) and Matthew Roe (right)
4. (from left) Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25..jpg
Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, formerly of Cole Hall Lane, Birmingham, along with Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25, both formerly of Shenstone Road, Soho, Birmingham,pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 5, when Ciucur was jailed for three-and-a-half years and Oana and Virtan were locked up for three years. Virtan also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 30 months. Photo: Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25.